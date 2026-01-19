1 Review of High As A Kite Spring
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
r........b
Yesterday
So happy to have High as a Kite Spring right here in the neighborhood! This new location brings such good energy — super welcoming vibes, great selection, and the staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. Being right next to Sprouts is honestly perfect — I can grab my groceries and then stop by for some good vibes right after 😌🌿 It already feels like a neighborhood staple. Definitely glad they opened here!