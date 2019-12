3GGroBoi on December 3, 2019

I’ve been going here for the past year now. Originally I was a Kind Leaf fan but the quality, prices and service of High Desert can’t be beat. Truly some of the better quality flower for the price plus a good selection on concentrates. My only complaint comes down to the small size of the establishment making it hard for them to have too much flower selection. But they do so well at everything else that I don’t mind choosing from the ~30 strains they have over the ~140 at Kind Leaf. Highly recommend this place to anyone traveling through or already in Pendleton.