Welcome to High Desert Relief’s newest location at 3410 NM-528 #105, Albuquerque, NM 87114! Conveniently situated near the major cross streets of NM-528 and Corrales Rd, this location is easily accessible for both Albuquerque and Rio Rancho residents. Nestled in a bustling shopping center, you’ll find plenty of parking and nearby businesses to explore before or after your visit. In the surrounding area, you can grab a bite at local favorites, pick up essentials, or even fit in a quick workout. Whether you’re running errands or looking for a quick stop on your way home, our location makes it easy to get what you need. At High Desert Relief, we pride ourselves on offering a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products at some of the best prices in town. From premium flower and potent concentrates to delicious edibles and therapeutic topicals, we have something for every preference and need. What truly sets us apart is our exceptional team. Our budtenders aren’t just staff—they’re passionate cannabis enthusiasts who are deeply knowledgeable, approachable, and dedicated to making every customer feel welcome. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned connoisseur, our team takes the time to listen, educate, and recommend the perfect products based on your needs and preferences. Their warm, friendly approach ensures that every visit is a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Stop by today and see why High Desert Relief is a trusted favorite in Albuquerque!