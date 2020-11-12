Hey! We're High Fidelity Cannabis, Mukilteo's newest medically-endorsed, recreational dispensary. Our doors opened March 1, 2020 and we're happy to serve both customers and patients alike. We're located within Mukilteo Industrial Park - at the intersection of Russell Road and Mukilteo Speedway. All menu prices include sales and excise tax. Disclaimer: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with the consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.