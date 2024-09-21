High Lakes Monmouth
High Lakes Monmouth

Monmouth, OR
About this dispensary

High Lakes Monmouth

Committed to bringing you the highest quality with competitive pricing and Top Notch customer service! We have daily deals, veteran discounts, vip programs and more! We believe in what we are doing and have a passion for this industry. Our goal is to continue providing our customers and clients with the best possible experience when visiting our store!

Leafly member since 2024

593 Jackson St E, Monmouth, OR
License 050-3134
Cash accepted
Storefront
Medical
Recreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

1 Review of High Lakes Monmouth

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
