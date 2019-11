PUREVIBEvape on March 6, 2019

This shop is always open late and operates 100% of the time on a super friendly VIBE. Amber Lynn and the High Level Health team are the real reason why you want to make this your home shop - quite knowledgable & helpful, and always super enjoyable interactions. The variety of products offered are of great quality, and the pricing is customer friendly. PUREVIBE highly recommends High Level Health!