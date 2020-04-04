Deals
Dear Loyal High Point Cannabis Customers, In response to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we are closed this weekend to do a deep clean of the facility. We plan on re-opening on Monday 04/06/2020. Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our staff, customers, visitors, and community. As a medically endorsed shop we take pride in protecting our community. During this temporary closure, we encourage you to visit our Website at Highpointmj.com and Social Media pages (Daily Leaf, Facebook, Instagram) for updates. Thank you for your understanding while we all strive to come together to fight this pandemic. We appreciate your support during these challenging times. Stay home and stay safe! Sincerely, High Point Staff
Dear Loyal High Point Cannabis Customers, In response to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we are closed this weekend to do a deep clean of the facility. We plan on re-opening on Monday 04/06/2020. Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our staff, customers, visitors, and community. As a medically endorsed shop we take pride in protecting our community. During this temporary closure, we encourage you to visit our Website at Highpointmj.com and Social Media pages (Daily Leaf, Facebook, Instagram) for updates. Thank you for your understanding while we all strive to come together to fight this pandemic. We appreciate your support during these challenging times. Stay home and stay safe! Sincerely, High Point Staff