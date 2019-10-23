Adammayda on January 9, 2020

The High Point dispensary is without a doubt one of the best dispensaries in the state and I highly reccomend visiting this shop for its unparalleled selection of quality cannabis, concentrates, joints, edibles, and much more :) Maybe you're considering adding a new piece to your collection, or a new strain to your favorites list? The Budtenders and the Manager that I met (Derek) are a team of experienced, professional, and dedicated cannabis connoisseurs who want to help you find the strain that will have you coming back for more 😊 if you're looking for the very best, look no further than High Point, where you will find the most tantalizingly tasty Terps in the Pacific northwest!