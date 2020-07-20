OUR BUDROOM IS NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! *FACE MASK REQUIRED* WE ARE OFFERING ONLINE ORDERING THROUGH WEEDMAPS FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP. PLEASE GO TO https://weedmaps.com/dispensaries/high-profile-grant PLEASE CALL US AT OUR STORE NUMBER WHEN YOU ARRIVE FOR YOUR PICKUP. Here at High Profile, we offer a thoughtfully curated selection of cannabis products, combined with best-in-class product knowledge and customer service. Whether you are a passionate enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of cannabis, we will provide you with a personalized experience fit to your needs. We aim to create a professional, yet comfortable environment, where customers fully understand and experience the benefits of cannabis. Our staff is compassionate, knowledgeable, and ready to assist you with all of your needs; stop in to see the High Profile difference for yourself! FEATURING OUR EXCLUSIVE CLOUD COVER FLOWER, BEST IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN! ORDER AHEAD AVAILABLE ON WEEDMAPS VIA WEB BROWSER ONLY (not available on the mobile app)! Order ahead cart will not reflect sales and discounted prices. Actual price will be reflected on receipt given at pick-up. Current Deals: -All Cloud Cover Flower is on the $20 shelf! -Cloud Cover Ounces $325 (Tuesday and Thursday ONLY) -Cloud Cover & Galactic Meds Concentrates : $45 or 3 for $125 (excludes THCa and Diamonds)! (Wednesday and Saturday ONLY) -Cloud Cover & Galactic Meds TCHa & Diamonds: $60! (Wednesday and Saturday ONLY) -Pre-rolls 2 for $25 (Fridays Only) -10% Veteran Discount with Military ID! -$40 Terpene Tank 0.5g CCELL Cartridges!