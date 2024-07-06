High Profile is Muskegon’s go-to cannabis shop for legal recreational cannabis offering an exclusive selection of premium products. Conveniently located near E. Laketon Ave and Rouse St. Browse our extensive online menu to place an order for in-store or curbside pickup at our Muskegon location. High Profile Muskegon is open seven days a week from 10am to 9pm. High Profile cannabis stores curate and sell premium cannabis flower and other products, serving up high vibes. We are longtime cannabis insiders building the best experience and selection in the game—both for ourselves and other cannabis fans. Our goal is to be the essential cannabis destination for each community we serve. With a focus on full-spectrum products, we seek out and offer the industry’s best brands for both medical and recreational customers. High Profile budtenders are experienced and down-to-earth, focused on helping you have the best possible experience with cannabis every time.