High Q - Carbondale
844-420-DANK (3265)
November Ripple Sale
Valid 11/7/2019 – 12/1/2019
Buy any Ripple get the Ripple Relief 20:1 for 50% off.
Valid in both stores. Ends November 30, 2019.
Discounts Every Day for Seniors, Veterans, Industry and CO Medical Cardholders
Valid 11/8/2019 – 6/2/2021
Description: 30% off cannabis products every day for CO medical cardholders.
Seniors 62+ years old. Limit 7g of bud or 3 products per customer. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Smokin' Saturdays
Valid 11/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
$5 joints every Saturday.
Limit 3 joints per customer. Cannot be combined with other discounts.