ClosetQser
The quality is always excellent and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Good vibes every time. Only downside was not signing me up for rewards until several visits in. So I’d ask for that.
Thank you so much for the kind review! We strive to have quality products and are very fortunate to have a great staff! Sorry you did not get signed up for points on your first visit, it is a new system and the staff has been reminded to ask first time customers if they would like to be signed up.