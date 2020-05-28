Our Parachute location is the newest addition to the High Q brand. We offer a huge selection of premium quality cannabis strains that are organically-grown, long-cured, and hand-trimmed. That means big, sticky buds that are packed with cannabinoids and terpenes and offer a superior experience. Plus we have a wide array of marijuana-infused concentrates, edibles, topicals, and CBD products. We have tons of concentrates, including hash oil cartridges, pax pods, live resin, diamonds, shatter, wax, and more. We have tons of edibles, including gummies, chocolates, tinctures, tablets, and more. And lots of topicals, including salves, creams, patches, bath salts and oils, and more. We offer daily deals and discounts for seniors, veterans, industry, and Colorado medical cardholders. Our staff is available to answer all your questions. The staff at High Q will happily take the time to answer any of your questions and guide you towards products that are best suited to your needs. We encourage our customers to learn about cannabis, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and CBD products on our shelves. We believe that understanding our products makes for a more enjoyable experience. Check out our online menu at www.HighQRockies.com