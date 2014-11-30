caman420 on April 20, 2019

This dispensary has the best products in all of Colorado! It is a one stop shop, you just cannot beat it!! Once again I am blown away by the standards of quality of your merchandise, and even more so by your team of associates. I cannot even begin to tell you how much of a difference you have made in my life. I truly appreciate how you each have taken care of me through the years now. Not only is your store the best of Colorado, but with Reid managing and Geneva and Hugo selling, it is simply a pleasure. Thank you so much for yet another wonderful visit!