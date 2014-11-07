LonelyStoner7783 on April 7, 2019

very beautiful store. nice laid back vibe. that's about it. I have honestly left empty handed more often than not because they don't know how to stock their shelves. it's unbelievable how many times I've been there just to hear "we're all out of that"... staff is friendly but its hit and miss on whether you get waited on by anyone knowledgeable. and rather than say "I don't know" or "let me ask" they try to bs you which is rather irritating.