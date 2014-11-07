Kdizzle84
Hands down my favorite shop! Always great service and products. They always have exactly what I'm looking for.
4.7
10 reviews
very beautiful store. nice laid back vibe. that's about it. I have honestly left empty handed more often than not because they don't know how to stock their shelves. it's unbelievable how many times I've been there just to hear "we're all out of that"... staff is friendly but its hit and miss on whether you get waited on by anyone knowledgeable. and rather than say "I don't know" or "let me ask" they try to bs you which is rather irritating.
I started coming here when they first opened up. Staff has always been fantastic and friendly.
(: we love the customers
Super awesome staff and chill location. Great recommendations on quality strains. They even kept my wallet safe when I made a stoner move and left it there for an out-of-town visit... forever grateful to Nikki and the other knowledgeable and kind budtenders.
High society was my first location when WA became legalize. Cool store. Nice staff. Skagit has competitive prices so I can't complain.
Thank you for the kind words. Enjoy your summer.
Awesome experience every time! They are attentive, knowledgeable, and cater to first-timers. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
Thank you very much!
Favorite shop! I'm always greeted when entering and the atmosphere is very relaxed. Most important is the knowledgeable staff. If they don't have what you wanted (only happened 2x) they recommend another strain and I've never been disappointed. It's a great place to ask questions and you get really great answers. I've learned more from High Society than any other shop I've tried and I've shopped quite a few. I always end up back there and feel great every time I shop there. My shop of choice!
Very glad to hear this! Thank you! We will continue to help where we can!
Was in town for a wedding and the budtenders were extremely helpful and knew their stuff. If I still lived in the area this would be my go to spot can't wait to hit this place up on our next visit
AWSOME!! Glad to hear our staff was more then pleasant to deal with. Please do come back and visit ANYTIME your in town. We love to see the Out of State friends . What strain did you end up picking for the wedding / weeding (:
I have been going to this location for over a year, great service from the bud tenders, always good deals and good products definitely a "classy joint"!
Your the Best (: your why we wake up and come to work to see our customers smiles and knowing we make their day that much better at times. See ya again soon
This place is by far my favorite. I always try to stop by if I'm passing it on the 20. Staff is prompt, knowledgeable, and kind, even when there are a lot of customers. The entrance and parking lot isn't on or facing the highway, so you can feel a safe sense of anonymity and discretion that not everyone passing by on the freeway can recognize you, if that's ever a thought. Very organized. Much more knowledgeable than anyone else I've purchased. They do get busy like any other shop around here but it hasn't been an issue for me so far. I'm always in and out very quickly and they're always up for conversation.
Your bound to get at least 1 talker on each shift (: lol what can we say. We love our jobs . Hope to see ya again soon @redcarnation27