DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
High Society Weed Dispensary - Lenox
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
High Society Weed Dispensary - Lenox
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
60695 Gratiot Ave., Lenox, MI
License AU-R-001128
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
0 Reviews of High Society Weed Dispensary - Lenox
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.