High Society is a company started by patients for patients, which is why all locations have a knowledgeable staff, high quality products, and regularly scheduled patient drives administered by trusted physicians. We carry an extensive variety of medical cannabis brands to suit your needs! Some of our concentrate and edible brands include: Medicine Man, Smokiez, Xen, Tribe Edibles, Jacked Up, Noble Nectar, R&R, Sunday Extracts, and more! We also have a large selection of outdoor, house, premium, top-shelf, and value. We understand that the need to medicate can strike at any time so we are open 24 hours a day seven days a week for your convenience!