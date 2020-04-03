971 products
💥20% Off First Visit, 25% Off Second Visit and a Penny Jumbo Preroll on the Third Visit💥
Valid 2/25/2020 – 1/1/2041
🔥🔥First Time Visit you get 20% off entire cart! Come back a 2nd time to get 25% off. 3rd Visit get a Free Jumbo Preroll. 🚨NEW CONCENTRATES/VAPES/EDIBLES DEAL MENU 6,5,4 FOR 100.00 ▪️ 3 For $50 PRODUCT SALES EVERYDAY🚨 CLICK DISPENSARY LISTING FOR MORE🔥🔥
All Products
Jack Monkey
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
FLW- Sweet Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
FLW- Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$45.5⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$182½ ounce
$3641 ounce
Roasted Garlic Margy - Flower - Top
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$52.5⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Wonder Goji - Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Wonder Monkey- Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Ghost Ship OG- Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
FLW- BC x ZC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Black Cherry Punch - Flower - Top
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Mech Magic- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
9LB Hammer- Top
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Betsy - Exotic
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4201 ounce
Big Dream- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Blueberry Sundae- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Sundae Strudel- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Gorilla Glue- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Snow Goddess- Preimum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Blue Dream - House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Blue Blocker- House
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$230.161 ounce
Banana Zprite- Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Bubblegum Cookies-Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Granddaddy Purple - Premium
from Unknown Brand
1mg
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Kandy Kush- Premium
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Biscotti- Top
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Escalated Greens RSO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Moose- Sugar- Forbidden Z
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Medicine Man- 1G Cart - Berry White
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Twice Baked - RSO Syringe - 1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1937- Watermelon- 1G Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Medicine Man- 1G Cart - Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Underground Reserve - Hardcore OG - Live Badder - 1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Hyke - Budder - Dream Kush II
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Hyke - Budder - White Widow
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Perfect Ratio -Wax - GG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
1937- Sour Tangie- 1G Cart
from Unknown Brand
85mg
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Infamous Extracts- Live Rosin Budder- GG#4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Infamous Extracts- Live Rosin Budder- Gorilla Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Infamous Extracts- Live Rosin Budder- Cookie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Infamous Extracts- Diamonds- Gorilla Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Xen- Crumble- Hibiscus Sunrise
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
