4.7
10 reviews
Awesome spot
Very close to home and awesome deals
Best place to go, everyone is so helpful.
Great place to visit! Mike knows his stuff. Great strains and edibles. Its really a one-stop-shop.
I love this store. The staff is amazing and they have so much to choose from.
ALWAYS HAVE 3 -5 ten $ gs that are top shelf quality. I smoke a lot of pot and High society is by far my favorite dispensary in the okc metro area. I have been coming here since the start and they have done nothing but go forward in more ways than one. They have new and updated daily deals and there pre rolls are 100Xs better than before. They have opened new locations and hired more cool ppl. They also will work with you if you only have so much and are very generous with their portions. this is a really personable dispensary and you really feel at home here. I think everyone who works here knows me and I know them and it’s a part of my day that I can look forward to. Just showing some long overdue love for the staff at High Society thanks for always keepin me right and keep moving the right direction. 5 stars
Staff was pleasant and professional
Josh is very knowledgeable and friendly great experience will definitely return and refer!
This place is soooo dope!!! From the rn or money to the bud tenders, and the quality of the product itself, everything was and is still great..it’s a pretty personal experience and I would definitely recommend this place to any and everyone
great staff