First time purchase you get 15% off your entire cart! Come back a 2nd time and get 20% off!! ----COME SEE US!!!----
We welcome all seniors on Sundays!! Come see our store and all our amazing products! We would love to help you find exactly what you are looking for. We have a wide selection of topical s, edibles, concentrates, flower and much more! Pick any daily discount to use Sunday- Thursday and Saturday!
Every Monday we offer 10% off OUR ENTIRE STORE!! Visit High Society and see our wide selection of products!
Come in on Tuesdays and receive 10% off all cartridges and batteries. High Society has a wide selection to choose from!
LUNCHBOX Thursdays! The lunch box includes one 8th (house flower) + one Medicine Man pre-roll + one edible (we will have a different option every week) for ONLY $49.00!! THAT IS A STEAL! Stock up for the weekend! PICNIC BASKET: $25 edible, Premium 1/8th of flower, $50 Medicine Man Credit for only $99.00!!!
Wednesday is customer appreciation day! Come see us and enjoy the day! Also buy 1/4 of flower and get a jumbo pre-roll with your purchase!
FRIDAY: TOPSHELF FLOWER AT PREMUIM PRICING! Come stock up on the good stuff for less!