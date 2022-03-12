High Tide is a premium delivery service based in Southern California, offering customers only the absolute best brands and highest quality products in the industry matched with professional and friendly service. High Tide is fully licensed by the state of California for both recreational and medicinal cannabis delivery. All of the products on our menu have been tested in a laboratory for purity and potency. We take great pride in serving our community and look forward to making your experience as easy and pleasant as possible. Our founders were born and raised in the service area and have been cultivating and providing caregiver services for over two decades. High Tide takes great pride in servicing its community, we have either grown or hand selected only the best products in the industry. All of our flower was grown using organic nutrients and our company practices ecological sustainability in all aspects of our operation.