I'm a local resident and always liked High Tide but this time was VERY BAD!! The budtender asked what I wanted I picked it out and saw Budtender leave to fill order. There were 2 other customers that came in after I ordered and the 3rd customer in the door ordered what I did and that just so happened to be the last of what I ordered. I thought this entire time my order was being filled. Budtender came back said "we're all out" clearly there was some in the jar and he never went to get it so first come first served apparently doesnt count here! They lost a sale and a customer!