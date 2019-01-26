I'm a local resident and always liked High Tide but this time was VERY BAD!! The budtender asked what I wanted I picked it out and saw Budtender leave to fill order. There were 2 other customers that came in after I ordered and the 3rd customer in the door ordered what I did and that just so happened to be the last of what I ordered. I thought this entire time my order was being filled. Budtender came back said "we're all out" clearly there was some in the jar and he never went to get it so first come first served apparently doesnt count here! They lost a sale and a customer!
Always love my visits to High Tide. They have an amazing, knowledgeable, friendly staff, with a large selection of flower that rotates frequently. They also have lots of concentrates, edibles, tinctures, seeds, glass, etc.
The best $5 grams in town for sure.
Everything about this store was exciting from the get-go. It's well laid out and had a great vibe to it. The guys working were super helpful and informative and even offered to let me buy something that wasn't yet "for sale" which was awesome. Beside all of this, the quality of their flower and concentrates were subpar.. with the right products and vendors in there, this store could be phenomenal.
Consistent quality product and service.
Always great Blue Dream and their Dawg Walker is awesome! Great clones also. I have visited quite a few dispensaries from GB to Brookings and into the Rogue Valley... and seriously, none come close to these guys. Knowledgeable, friendly and caring of their patients.
Will always return here!