That’s right! The most well-known brand in cannabis is now bringing the goods directly to you! Featuring the best products the region has to offer, we're pleased to now offer express and scheduled cannabis delivery in California! High Times is here to make sure you’re only consuming cup-worthy products from now on! Delivery has begun in the LA Metro and greater Sacramento regions & you're in the delivery zone! First time patients receive 20% off their first order after you send our team your information. USE CODE: HT20 - Also here at High Times enjoy no delivery fee when you order with us! Stay home, and be comfortable! Once on our website to shop for immediate weed delivery, check out our EXPRESS menu options. To see our full entire menu lineup and schedule your delivery, check out our SCHEDULED menu tab. Finally, we are so happy to be here delivering now. High Times is back and better than ever and we've got all sorts of surprises coming your way - sign up on our website to get the best deals and latest product drops, as well as the chance to earn BIG discounts for referring your friends! NOTE: $45 order minimum. Our prices do not include local, state and excise tax. NOTE: High Times will consider exchanging damaged or defective cannabis products if they are reported within 24 hours of purchase. Please check all products are working properly shortly after delivery. All non-damaged cannabis product sales are final. Products can not be exchanged due to preferences or characteristics of the product, including taste, look or feel. Please notify customer service for exchanges when a hardware product, such as a battery, pod or cart are damaged or defective. All exchanges/refunds shall be at the discretion of High Times.