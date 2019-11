Dam4real on June 13, 2016

This place claims to have top shelf bud. Well if top shelf bud it is what you're looking for this is NOT the place! They are too over priced and way to happy about there low quality buds! They claim to have member benefits but never been in fitted me once being a member! Save your money and make the drive somewhere else! If your looking for a good Conversation and friendly bud tenders then this is your place!