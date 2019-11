dub207 on November 24, 2019

The shop is very nice and clean,the service was friendly my first thought was this should be good. Got in the back room to find one sativa and four indica, not a great selection of those either. Reluctantly got the Tripoli clementine, its straight up coco bud. Great smell, taste was lacking. I think if I held my breath I'd be higher than smoking that stuff. Good service, clean store, bud is weak.