DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Highbrow - Augusta

Augusta, ME
538.0 miles away
claim your store

263 Reviews of Highbrow - Augusta

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 6, 2019
the brunette that takes ur card very beautiful chill funny good for business hope to see her there again, the price on flower an wax is best around Luna is awsome as well
2 people found this helpful
October 10, 2019
Amazing products, top notch all the way around. The guys behind the counter have always given me the kind of customer service you dont see anymore.
2 people found this helpful
March 30, 2021
Very informative team and incredibly friendly service. The atmosphere is very relaxed while professional and I always come out feeling like I've been well-taken care of. I've never had a bad experience here and use this store exclusively, even though it's farther from me than others. Thank y'all for being awesome!
1 person found this helpful
November 26, 2019
awesome product. always a pleasure to do business
1 person found this helpful
April 10, 2020
I love it here. Everyone is amazing! Very friendly and always ready to help
1 person found this helpful
September 16, 2021
Staff is well educated and friendly. The atmosphere is really nice and they've always been quick to answer questions and resolve issues. Highly recommend.
1 person found this helpful
September 13, 2021
Verified Shopper
Always happy to answer any questions I have - patient, affordable, and quick.
1 person found this helpful
September 14, 2021
Hands down one of my favorite places to go for my medicinal needs. The group of people in there are freaking awesome. Fun, knowledge and just enjoyable to be around. Product is on point, top tier. Tha ks for always making it worth my visit.
1 person found this helpful
October 9, 2019
great BUD amazing CONCENTRATES really great selection every time 💯💯
1 person found this helpful
January 13, 2020
We love Highbrow Such amazing buds can be found here, finest quality! The lemonade drinks are the greatest, I love the variety of flavors. Thanks Highbrow for the excellent service!
1 person found this helpful
January 2, 2020
great deals, helpful employees, great glass product and many selections to choose from
1 person found this helpful
December 17, 2019
Great atmosphere, great products and great prices!
1 person found this helpful
April 7, 2020
Verified Shopper
First time visiting this location, I usually visit Manchester. Haven’t been in this store but did the pick-up and it was nothing but fast and friendly service. Will be back for sure. The flower is top notch
1 person found this helpful
March 18, 2020
love it here!!!
1 person found this helpful
May 6, 2020
Verified Shopper
All of the staff at Highbrow are knowledgeable and friendly!
1 person found this helpful
October 13, 2019
I love this store and won’t shop anywhere else! Noah, Jacob, Samm and the crew are friendly, knowledgeable and easy to talk to! I find myself staying after my purchase to finish conversations with them. They aren’t just random customer service people, they truly take the time to get to know you! It’s not just the amazing THC and CBD products that keep me coming back, it’s the amazing crew that works there too!
1 person found this helpful
October 13, 2019
Your allways greated nicely everytime I come in. Love the hospitality! Allways good service and the product is amazing .hats off to the grower for sure. Always awsome new strains rotate throughthe stores. I'm allways excited everytime i get to visit!!
1 person found this helpful
October 6, 2019
Highbrow is one of the Top dispensary’s in Waldoboro. I visit frequently and they always have a nice variety of high quality buds. A few I’d suggest is Alien rift, Member berry, Pillow Factory is definitely one of my personal favorites. No matter if it’s your first time visit, talk to the friendly staff I have no doubt you’ll be pleased with the product!
1 person found this helpful
April 16, 2020
Verified Shopper
Even both times I’ve been there, something was messed up, the gentleman was very nice and accommodating both times.
1 person found this helpful
April 20, 2020
Iliked the fact that they could answer my questions and made very helpful suggestions.
1 person found this helpful
April 13, 2020
Verified Shopper
Thank you for being open and providing curbside delivery in the rain!
1 person found this helpful
April 17, 2020
Outstanding. The quality, service, and prices are excellent. And..... it' s a Classy Joint.
1 person found this helpful
October 15, 2019
Great people serving great products, helpful, knowledgeable, patient. Couldn't ask for anything more from my local dispensary.
1 person found this helpful
April 8, 2020
Verified Shopper
Super friendly staff doing the best they can with covid-19 in the mix ruining how society interacts with one another haha but all joking aside, it really is a classy joint
1 person found this helpful