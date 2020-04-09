132 products
All Products
Tropicana Cookies by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
15.94%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Ripped Bubba by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
20.7%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Ripped Bubba
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Avitas
from Avitas
21%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Runaway Bride by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.56%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Runaway Bride
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Golden Ticket by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
19.8%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Locktite by Herba
from Herba
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Scone by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
27%
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Gelato Larry by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Larry
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Galactic Glue by Artizen
from Artizen
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23%
THC
___
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Galactic Glue by Artizen
from Artizen
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Honey B by Honey Creek
from Honey Creek
29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Honey Creek
from Honey Creek
31%
THC
1.23%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Brandywine by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$38⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Larry by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Larry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Scone by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
27%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Dabstract
from Dabstract
72%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
White Rhino by Leafwerx
from Leafwerx
83%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Cookie Mix by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
70.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookie Mix
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
MegaFauna by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Citrus Mix by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
70%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by RSOGO
from RSOGO
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Tangerine Power by RSOGO
from RSOGO
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Blackberry Kush by Hard Hat Extracts
from Hard Hat Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by RSOGO
from RSOGO
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Gelato by Hard Hat Extracts
from Hard Hat Extracts
73%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Cherries Jubal Eaze by Hellavated
from Hellavated by Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Grape Ape by Regulator
from Regulator
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Dirty Girl by Smokey Point
from Smokey Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Green Rush
from GreenRush
60%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Dabstract
from Dabstract
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
G13 by Leafwerx
from Leafwerx
73.77%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
1234