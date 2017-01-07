emcohen03 on August 12, 2017

Love this store!! After a terrible experience at another issaquah store we came here and I'm a frequent buyer. It was my grandmother's first time going to a pot store and she was uncomfortable but Higher Leaf made her feel at ease and were highly knowledgeable. Shaggy and Sequoia made my day! They were very friendly and helpful with my grandma, mom, and myself. This is why I always come here when I'm in town!!