SAVE 20% Every 5th Purchase at Higher Leaf and join our text promotions for exclusive deals. Sign up with your budtender today!
All Products
Tropicana Cookies by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
15.94%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Locktite by Herba
from Herba
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Avitas
from Avitas
21%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Galactic Glue by Artizen
from Artizen
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Larry by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Larry
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
19.8%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Scone by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
27%
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Honey Creek
from Honey Creek
31%
THC
1.5%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ripped Bubba by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
20.7%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Ripped Bubba
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23%
THC
___
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Mob Wife by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
18%
THC
2.04%
CBD
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Runaway Bride by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.56%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Runaway Bride
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
26%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine
from Soulshine
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Himalayan Blackberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Motor Breath #15 by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grand Daddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Dosidos by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
___
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Honey B by Honey Creek
from Honey Creek
29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi OG by WA Grower
from WA Grower
17.79%
THC
0%
CBD
WiFi OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sticky Gorilla #4 by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Gorilla #4
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28%
THC
0.4%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Haterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by Skord
from Skord
14%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blue Lime Pie
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen
from Artizen
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Space Queen by Artizen
from Artizen
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Scone by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
27%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherries Jubal Eaze by Hellavated
from Hellavated
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cookie Mix by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
70.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookie Mix
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Citrus Mix by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
70%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
MegaFauna by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by RSOGO
from RSOGO
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Tangerine Power by RSOGO
from RSOGO
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Strawberry Kimbo by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
12345