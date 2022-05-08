Higher Love - Crystal Falls (MED)
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Edibles
Cartridges
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Higher Love - Crystal Falls (MED)
Here at Higher Love we provide you with exceptional cannabis, grown organically. We’re on a mission—a mission to empower others on their wellness journey. Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic pain or are looking for a natural means to relax your mind & body, we are at your service. Regardless of your past experience (or lack thereof) with cannabis, we have the tools to help you make the right decision about which product is best suited to your needs.
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Higher Love - Crystal Falls (MED)
Deals at Higher Love - Crystal Falls (MED)
First Time Customer Deal Ottawa Innovations Whole Flower Penny Preroll Free Higher Love Logo BIC Lighter (while supplies last)
Must spend $25. One Redemption. (gummy substitution available)