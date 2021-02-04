drove a long way to get a crtain flower that was advertised and when i got there they didnt even have it. the flower i left with was terrible was very harsh and the buds were small first and last time visit this dispensory
Tenders were good, but the wait time is awful. The biggest killer for this shop is their flower...bean soup anyone? Whoever is growing this is clearly having a problem. Just to be clear, this wasn't my first time purchasing their flower. Every purchase has yielded the same low quality.
Amazing place!! Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. They are personable while still maintaining a level of professionalism. Overall wonderful service, quality product, and a welcoming atmosphere. I will definitely be a regular customer.