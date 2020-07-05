$50 order minimum or if your address is more than 10 mile radius $10 Delivery Fee will be added. Credit/Debit Card Minimum is $40! -First-Time Customers GET $5 CREDIT ON FIRST ORDER PLACED!!! -HAPPY HOUR :) $5 credit on orders placed between 12p-2p every day. -Refer a Friend and get $5 off for you and your referral. -Leave a review on Leafly and receive $5 off your next order. -To redeem $5 off coupon, patients must mention and return coupon.(CANT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER DEALS) Higher Purpose Delivery is a legal medical marijuana delivery service located in Long Beach, California, that specializes in delivering high quality cannabis medicine coupled with detailed and well-researched knowledge of product. Committed to helping those who otherwise could not travel to a dispensary, Higher Purpose Delivery provides organic, high-end medical cannabis strains and trustworthy counsel to every qualified collective member in the Long Beach area. History: Higher Purpose Delivery got their start in mid 2016 when their founder decided to join the medical marijuana industry after working as a biochemist for more than 20 years in Big Pharma companies. Her passion was healing people, but during her career, she witnessed firsthand how pharmaceutical medications would often cause more problems than curing them. The founder wanted to move in a more holistic direction with her healing, and medical cannabis was the solution she sought. Deciding to dive on in, she began Higher Purpose Delivery to not only offer high-quality, organic cannabis medicine but to provide her decades of medical experience and help patients achieve lasting and holistic health. Products: Carrying more than two hundred products on the average day, Higher Purpose Delivery works with vendors who share their commitment to patient health and wellness. They offer a large range of flower strains, concentrates, edibles, disposable pens, topicals and more, lowering the price when they start to decrease stock to maintain the freshness and increase availability. Long Beach medical marijuana patients particularly love their concentrates, and Higher Purpose Delivery provides rolling papers, cones and a few other accessories to assist with cannabis consumption. All marijuana products are lab tested by their vendor partners. Process: Higher Purpose Delivery specializes in the individual attention and advice they can provide to their patients. All their drivers are highly trained in many of medical marijuana’s applications and matching strains and consumption methods with health concerns. The founder, with many years of medical experience, is more than happy to speak with patients and truly understand what they need, offering optimal care as well as providing their delivery service. They know their immobilized or serious care patients have difficulty getting to a dispensary, so Higher Purpose Delivery brings both cannabis medicine and knowledge to them. Service Locations: Higher Purpose Delivery is based in Long Beach, California, dedicated to serving patients in the surrounding areas. Higher Purpose Delivery transports their cannabis products to patients in the Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Seal Beach, Cerritos, Cypress, Stanton, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Golden West, Sunset Beach, Wilmington, San Pedro, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Hawaiian Gardens and Lakewood Village, Westminster areas. From Terminal Island to the Circle Area and beyond, Higher Purpose Delivery is committed to helping any patient achieve improved and long lasting health.