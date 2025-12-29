I feel that the guys doing this ARE doing this for the love of the product and not just for the dollar. You can definitely tell the difference between this place and the corporates like Green Goods and Rise. These guys stand behind their products. I feel that if I didn't like something. I could totally bring it back and feel okay about it. I feel like they know and love what they are doing. And to me that makes all the difference in the world, they're giving back to their community, and that's huge!!!.😍🙏