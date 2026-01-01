Best weed dispensaries in Chaska, Minnesota with authentic reviews
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- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington13.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries New Hope20.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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