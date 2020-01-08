82 products
Daily Happy Hour Deal - 3:20pm to 4:20pm (ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX)
Valid 8/1/2019
Happy Hour from 3:20pm to 4:20pm: all ounce prices reduced.
Deal applies only to ounce puchases
All Products
Blueberry Headband (19%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 oz
In-store only
Bootlegger (28.7%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Berry (21.26%)
from OG Medicinals
22.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush (28.9%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack (27.7%)
from Unknown Brand
20.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pine X (24%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pine Cone
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sensi Star (22%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Various Strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Power (22%)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Secret Family Recipe Sugar Wax (61.19%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Raspberry Kush Sugar Wax (57.09%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - The Sauce Sugar Wax (61.98%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Flo OG Sugar Wax (62%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Sweet Dreamz Sugar Wax (61%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - True OG Sugar Wax (59%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Mango Tango Sugar Wax (62.48%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Juicy Fruit Sugar Wax (58%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Goji OG Sugar Wax (66%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Strawberry Glue Sugar Wax (59.3%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Clementine Fluff Caviar (31.67%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Gorilla Cake Caviar (33.39%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Harmony - Blueberry Flash 500mg Cartridge (90.37%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Cheese Dog Live Sugar (67.45%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - GMO Nerds Live Sugar (71.15%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape Flash 500mg Cartridge (79.08%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape GMO Cookies Live Sugar (76.27%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape Nerds Live Sugar (84.68%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Strawberry Flash 500mg Cartridge (97.47%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
High CBD Capsules (100 mg)
from Pura Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Mandarin Wedding Caviar (34.09%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
SphereX Mango Kush Hybrid Distillate (87.9%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
SphereX OG Kush Indica Distillate (86.5%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
SphereX Sweet Jack Sativa Distillate (91.4%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Summit - Live Sauce Lemon G13 Disposable
from Unknown Brand
66.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30350 mg
In-store only
Summit - Live Sauce Lemon OG Haze Disposable
from Unknown Brand
62.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
$30350 mg
In-store only
BlueKudu - BonBons Indica
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
BlueKudu - Cherry + Almond Chocolate (100mg)
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
BlueKudu - Coffee + Dark Chocolate (100mg)
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
BlueKudu - Cookies & Cream
from BlueKudu
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
BlueKudu - Mint + Dark Chocolate (100mg)
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20100 mg
In-store only
