dispensary
Recreational

BrunswickMaine
517.0 miles away
HIGHLY Brunswick Recreational Cannabis Online ordering available Cash Only - ATM on Site All Adult Use 21 Admitted Must have valid state issued ID Try our Daily Deals Monday - 10% off Edibles Tues - 10% off select vendor products Wed - $5 off Vape Cartridges Thurs- 10% off Drinks Fri - 10% off Strain of the day products (See store for details) Saturday - $5 off Rosin Sunday - 20% off CBD/Gear Products

325 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME
License AR1444
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

