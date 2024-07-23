HIGHLY - Woolwich
HIGHLY - Woolwich
dispensary
Recreational

HIGHLY - Woolwich

Woolwich, ME
520.7 miles away
Loading...
312 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

HIGHLY - Woolwich

- Cash Only - ATM on Site - All Adult Use 21 Admitted - Must have valid state issued ID BORN ON THE MIDCOAST While Maine’s Adult Use Recreational cannabis industry is fairly new, HIGHLY is not. Owned and operated by Mainers, HIGHLY put down its roots in Boothbay during the summer of 2017 and began by serving the Midcoast region’s medical cannabis patients before opening our Adult Use Recreational storefronts in 2021. Today HIGHLY is proud to operate five adult use stores in South Portland, Auburn, Brunswick, Woolwich, and Boothbay, in addition to our Living Soil Cultivation facility. Our spaces are safe, welcoming, easily accessible locations that feature Maine’s finest cannabis products, vendors, service, and pricing. We stock the best value and highest quality product available, so you don't have to search to get highly. TRY OUR DAILY DEALS MON. 10% Off Edibles + Drinks TUES. 10% Off Vendor Of The Day WED. $5 Off Vape Cartridges THURS. 10% Off Drinks FRI. 10% Off Strain Of The Day Products (See store for details) SAT. $5 Off Rosin SUN. 20% off CBD/Gear Products Veteran + Med. Card Discounts Available

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
73 Main St., Woolwich, ME
Send a message
Call (207) 370-6633
Visit website
License AR1445
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of HIGHLY - Woolwich

Show all photos

Promotions at HIGHLY - Woolwich

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from HIGHLY - Woolwich

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of HIGHLY - Woolwich