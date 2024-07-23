HIGHLY - Woolwich

- Cash Only - ATM on Site - All Adult Use 21 Admitted - Must have valid state issued ID BORN ON THE MIDCOAST While Maine’s Adult Use Recreational cannabis industry is fairly new, HIGHLY is not. Owned and operated by Mainers, HIGHLY put down its roots in Boothbay during the summer of 2017 and began by serving the Midcoast region’s medical cannabis patients before opening our Adult Use Recreational storefronts in 2021. Today HIGHLY is proud to operate five adult use stores in South Portland, Auburn, Brunswick, Woolwich, and Boothbay, in addition to our Living Soil Cultivation facility. Our spaces are safe, welcoming, easily accessible locations that feature Maine’s finest cannabis products, vendors, service, and pricing. We stock the best value and highest quality product available, so you don't have to search to get highly. TRY OUR DAILY DEALS MON. 10% Off Edibles + Drinks TUES. 10% Off Vendor Of The Day WED. $5 Off Vape Cartridges THURS. 10% Off Drinks FRI. 10% Off Strain Of The Day Products (See store for details) SAT. $5 Off Rosin SUN. 20% off CBD/Gear Products Veteran + Med. Card Discounts Available