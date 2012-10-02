It’s hard to get in and out, the strain online I checked before hand wasn’t not there and “20 % off today” was a lie and I had to buy three items to be able to get that offer.

Dispensary said:

Hello, thank you for your review. We do understand the parking and walk into the store can be difficult at times. Our menu is auto generated so if there is any discrepancy in our inventory it will display as having an item we actually sold out of. We apologize for this and are working on fixing this issue. Also, we only have a deal once a week which is on Friday's and the 20% off only applies to customers purchasing 7 items or more. We do not offer a special for 20% off any other day of the week that lets you purchase less than 7 items. Sorry for the misunderstanding. Take care.