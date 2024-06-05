Hill & Bog
Hill & Bog
dispensary
Medical

Hill & Bog

Waldoboro, ME
544.9 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
2 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Hill & Bog

From the Hills to the Bogs, Maine has a long and rich history cultivating some of the finest cannabis in the country. Here at Hill & Bog we appreciate those that came before us and paved the way for decades allowing us to do what we do. We are committed to supporting our local farmers and bringing you the finest cannabis products Maine has to offer.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
21 Winslow Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME
Send a message
Call 207-790-8200
License CGR25216
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

Photos of Hill & Bog

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Hill & Bog