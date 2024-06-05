Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
Hill & Bog
From the Hills to the Bogs, Maine has a long and rich history cultivating some of the finest cannabis in the country. Here at Hill & Bog we appreciate those that came before us and paved the way for decades allowing us to do what we do. We are committed to supporting our local farmers and bringing you the finest cannabis products Maine has to offer.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
21 Winslow Mills Road, Waldoboro, ME
License CGR25216
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
