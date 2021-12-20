My review is on this dispensary and the products I’ve purchased so far and those are Sundro Strawberry cheesecake and Sundro Frosted cookies mini pre rolls I just got the cheesecake today 1/28/2022 and by the smell and looks alone it looks fire the frosted cookies pre rolls were amazingly priced roughly $20 for 3 .9s rolls and the staff are very helpful have tons of info probably even more I enjoy there’s another extremely affordable cannabis company looking out for their interest I must say Sundros packaging with the integra boost 62rh built into the lids is awesome I’ll always have fresh product that’s a nice surprise to get I’ll definitely be going back here again and highly recommend anyone that happens across this review to just take a look I’m sure you’ll be impressed !!!! This was also the 2nd time ever being here so yea I’m definitely satisfied and excited to see what they have to offer later on