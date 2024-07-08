dispensary
Holistic Releaf By Design - Laurel
Holistic Releaf By Design - Laurel
We offer our customers an extensive selection of premium organically grown cannabis in a variety of options from top of the line flower to delightful edibles. An array of additional hemp products and accessories are available for both medical and recreational consumers. Our craft cannabis is among the top sought after brands, organically grown, hand trimmed, precisely cured. With competitive prices and unbeatable quality, we are certain you will love the experience. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or a first-timer, our friendly and compassionate budtenders will gently guide you on a cannabis journey that fits your lifestyle and needs.
1301 Thiel Road, Laurel, MT
License D-100142-005
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 7:45pm
tuesday
9am - 7:45pm
wednesday
9am - 7:45pm
thursday
9am - 7:45pm
friday
9am - 7:45pm
saturday
9am - 7:45pm
1 Review of Holistic Releaf By Design - Laurel
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere