I’ve been to every dispensary in the Great Falls area and without a doubt Holistic Releaf by Design - Great Falls is the best. Every time I go into the shop I’m greeted by friendly faces. Not only are the bud tenders knowledgeable, but they try to find you the best deals that suits your needs. I’ve been going to these guys for over two years and have never been disappointed. Brandon is a wonderful manager and is very accommodating to his customers needs. In my opinion, they always strive to go above and beyond my expectations. The product is exceptional to say the least. If your looking for a new dispensary here in the Great Falls area give Holistic Releaf a try and I promise you won’t be disappointed.