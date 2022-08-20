I’ve been to every dispensary in the Great Falls area and without a doubt Holistic Releaf by Design - Great Falls is the best. Every time I go into the shop I’m greeted by friendly faces. Not only are the bud tenders knowledgeable, but they try to find you the best deals that suits your needs. I’ve been going to these guys for over two years and have never been disappointed. Brandon is a wonderful manager and is very accommodating to his customers needs. In my opinion, they always strive to go above and beyond my expectations. The product is exceptional to say the least. If your looking for a new dispensary here in the Great Falls area give Holistic Releaf a try and I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Second time from WA state visiting this great place and I will probably never go to another dispo in great falls. These guys have earned my business without a doubt. Ethel two times I’ve came in I got help from the same gentleman. Solid person and employee. I will definitely return next time through
Big shout out to all the Bud tenders Brandon,Kaylee, Michael, Cameron, Hannah, Travis, and CJ and all the rest of the Bud tenders you guys Rock very friendly service and atmosphere if you have never been here give it a try you won't be disappointed 😁😁
If you haven't already stopped in what in the blazes of glory are you waiting on. Cameron, Brandon, Michael, Kaylee, Travis, Hannah, Cj and the rest of the budtenders are absolutely amazing. Everyone is very informative and always help answer any questions I may have, to find the best product to fit my need. There's always a variety of products. And you definitely can't beat their prices!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.