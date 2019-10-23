amitch95 on October 26, 2019

Stopped by the check out the new store, still very new but so far they’re crushing the dab line up! Picked up some echo live budder for a good price, and had a great conversation on how they extract different concentrates with their knowledge bud tenders! So happy to finally have a store that cares about their customers wants and needs. Definitely check out homegrown if you’re ever in the Beaverton area!