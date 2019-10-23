lgriffin
I like the fun atmosphere, and down to earth budtenders.
Thank you lgriffin! We always want to be able to have a good time while we pick out products! Its weed after all! Haha We cant wait to help you again next time!
4.6
10 reviews
clean, fun, knowledgeable
Thank you myziorak33! We appreciate your shout out! Stay Lit!
My bud tender was helpful and friendly but the selection and prices are nothing to write home about. Getting in and out of this place isn’t easy either. Don’t think I’ll be coming back.
Thank you for your feedback 420joedirt420, we are sorry to hear you were not impressed, however please keep in mind that we are very new to the area and we do have great things to come! We hope you get a chance to check us out again on a later date and find great deals on the products that you were searching for to begin with. We here at HGO appreciate your review because it helps us evolve! Much appreciated!
Wow this place is shutting down other places in the area! Great quality control on the flower, not bad prices either-
Thank you Edub666! We appreciate your shout out! We definitely don't want to put out anyone but we are here to stay! Come say High soon! Great things to come!
I have shopped at Homegrown Oregon in Salem since they opened their first store in Salem. If you are in Beaverton, give them a try, you will find them friendly, knowledgable with a good variety of products.
That's what's up! Thank you Jimgames! You Rock and we are so proud to have amazing customers (Homegrown Homies) like you that have been so Loyal and grown with us! We appreciate you and hope to see you again soon!
I love this place! They have the dopest dope I’ve ever smoked lol. The staff is super friendly and helpful. So many places in town don’t keep a large stock and for such a new place they have a big selection. They have about 40 different grams of dabs, over 25 flower strains and hella cheap edibles. So glad they opened in my hood, I highly recommend them.
Thank you very much Pasithea! We appreciate you and your kind words! We always do our best to keep the best of the best on the shelves and we work with so many great farms that there will always be something amazing to check out. Variety is the spice of life, we got a lot of spices! See you again soon!
Mouth warming extract selection!!! They have a variety of different extracts from Echo, Artifact, WVA, and Cbd Discovery! I got some awesome south fork kush by Echo 🤤🤤🤤🍯🔥💨💨
GelatoMucho, Thank you for your shout out! Yes, we are proud to be serving up the tasty High end Companies for their quality! Amazing terp profiles and great price points make it hard to pass up! We appreciate you and look forward to helping you again soon!
Stopped by the check out the new store, still very new but so far they’re crushing the dab line up! Picked up some echo live budder for a good price, and had a great conversation on how they extract different concentrates with their knowledge bud tenders! So happy to finally have a store that cares about their customers wants and needs. Definitely check out homegrown if you’re ever in the Beaverton area!
Thank you amitch95! Absolutely, we care a great deal about our customers and their experience. We take pride in the products that we carry and are dedicated to staying educated on all of them! We also follow the Golden Rule here at Homegrown: Treat Others the way You want to be treated. Which is always a great rule to follow, in and out of the shops. We are excited to have initiated you into our Homegrown Family! See you soon!
I LOVE this dispensary. I used to live in Salem and would shop at their Liberty store frequently. It’s 100% woman owned and they have the best flower I have ever had! This shop is so dope! So happy you’re in my hood!
Yay! Thank you Salemweedhead! We are happy to hear that we are still your number one dispensary! Yes, Women owned and Proud! We appreciate your shout out and look forward to helping you again! Stay Lit!
So excited to have a new store in town
Thank you for checking us out OregonHitz201! We are excited to be here too! A ton of fun things coming soon! We appreciate you!