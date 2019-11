Don976 on July 11, 2019

This is a very nice dispensary but I had to give 3 stars due to absolutely no info besides location, phone number and reviews on Leafly. When I shop for Cannabis, I’m looking for specific strains and specific prices. I get a bit discouraged when I see highly reviewed dispensaries on Leafly but absolutely no menu or pricing info whatsoever making this shop more of a convenience deal, where if I didn’t want to go to Salem I’d go here but many times I’ve had to walk back out because of the pricing and menu selections, making for a wasted trip that could have been saved if the Leafly page was updated!