Hometree exists to offer Montana patients & recreational users products and consultation they can trust. We do this through providing and advising consistent, high quality products while working hard to keep costs down and prices low. ​We believe in evaluating the total social, environmental and financial impact of our business. For this reason we are continually exploring new ways to help patients, maximize operational efficiencies and give back to the communities we operate in. A portion of all proceeds are donated to local charities and we are excited to improve both our patient's quality of life and the community at large.