I was referred to Honey Sour by friend who said the manager is one of the nicest people she's ever met and boy was she right. Lo made us feel like we have been friends and customers for years. She's simply wonderful!!!! The product selection is great! She was great at helping us pick out edibles, as a first time buyer, Im glad I went with lower THC. this will be our dispensary when we're in Montana.
WesDamm does not approve of the first in first out method of selling marijuana!!
Your Guaranteed to receive Old weed every time!
I did not buy their pot from November 2021, there’s 30 other shops who have fresh ganja.
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.