Welcome to Hook Me Up! A delivery service committed to provide the finest product and a renovated, high-quality customer service, from order taking up to the delivery at your door. We have a 2 hour delivery which we always try to improve in our service. Check out our website for the full menu, promos and information. - FREE delivery, minimum $25 - FTP receives 10% OFF on their first order (FIRST TIME PATIENTS ONLY) - Patients welcome with valid Medical Rec. and ID, 21 welcome with valid ID - 5% cash back every order - Special 5% discount for veterans. (On full price items) - ALL SALES ARE FINAL. - NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES. - ALL OUR PRODUCTS ARE PLUS TAXES - CASH ONLY. *Promos can not be combined or mixed.