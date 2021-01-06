Houghton Lake Provisioning Center
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Houghton Lake Provisioning Center
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1952 W Houghton Lake Dr, Prudenville, MI
License PC-000475
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
12pm-6pm