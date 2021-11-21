Been traveling from Port Huron to 8 mile the last year. Checked out Re leaf in Lapeer last weekend and thought twice about this review because I'm selfish. Location is great, service was excellent . They only had 1 strain due to being new but was told more to come soon. Honestly that DoSiDo was one of the best I've had from all the previous dispensaries. Taste and effect get a 10 from me. If you only have one that's the stuff to have. Definitely my new spot.

