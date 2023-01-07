House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Monroe
House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Monroe
Dedicated to developing world-class cannabis flower and products, House of Dank Cannabis Company is committed to making a lasting impact in Michigan and beyond. As the leading cannabis company in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of flower, concentrate, edibles, CBD and more. The talented in-house team has a vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and works to ensure every patient is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched patient servicing.
